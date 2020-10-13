Back to Hot Wednesday
Gusty winds to 30 mph as well
Texoma will continue under the dominance of a fairly stable air mass on Wednesday, will have strong southerly winds and high temperatures near 90 degrees. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.
A strong cold front sweeps through late Wednesday/early Thursday but it will pass Texoma rain-free. Expect strong north winds of 25 to 35 mph Thursday and highs remaining in the upper 60s – about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.
Sunshine and a warm and windy weekend is in the offing; sadly, no rain is expected in the next seven days.
Here’s the seven day:
Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very warm
Thursday: Sunny, windy, about 20 degrees cooler. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.
Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!
Saturday: Sunny and very windy
Sunday: Sunny, windy, warm
Monday: Sunny, windy, cooler
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
Weather Authority/News 12