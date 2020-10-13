Advertisement

Back to Hot Wednesday

Gusty winds to 30 mph as well
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Texoma will continue under the dominance of a fairly stable air mass on Wednesday, will have strong southerly winds and high temperatures near 90 degrees. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

A strong cold front sweeps through late Wednesday/early Thursday but it will pass Texoma rain-free. Expect strong north winds of 25 to 35 mph Thursday and highs remaining in the upper 60s – about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Sunshine and a warm and windy weekend is in the offing; sadly, no rain is expected in the next seven days.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very warm

Thursday: Sunny, windy, about 20 degrees cooler. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday: Sunny and very windy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, warm

Monday: Sunny, windy, cooler

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !