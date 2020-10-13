Back to Hot Wednesday

Texoma will continue under the dominance of a fairly stable air mass on Wednesday, will have strong southerly winds and high temperatures near 90 degrees. Winds may gust up to 30 mph.

A strong cold front sweeps through late Wednesday/early Thursday but it will pass Texoma rain-free. Expect strong north winds of 25 to 35 mph Thursday and highs remaining in the upper 60s – about 20 degrees cooler than Wednesday.

Sunshine and a warm and windy weekend is in the offing; sadly, no rain is expected in the next seven days.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny, windy and very warm

Thursday: Sunny, windy, about 20 degrees cooler. Winds may gust up to 35 mph.

Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday: Sunny and very windy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, warm

Monday: Sunny, windy, cooler

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12