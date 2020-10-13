Bonham ISD paints over American flag parking spot after complaint

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - An outpouring of support continues for a Bonham High School senior after the district painted over his decorated parking spot.

He painted an American flag, but after receiving a complaint, school officials made the decision to cover it up.

The flag had been there for about a month, when his parents say the school got a complaint that it was upside down.

So to fix it, they added a flag pole and the words “Stand Here” and “In God We Trust” at the bottom.

But just weeks later, he was asked to move his truck so the school could paint over it.

American flags line the front of Christian Osborne’s high school parking spot.

They were placed there by community members after the district covered up the flag displayed there before, painted by Osborne and his parents.

“It took us about 10 hours to do it. We spent about two days out there just working on it, making sure it was perfect," Osborne said.

It’s a senior privilege to decorate their spot.

Each idea must be school-approved and he only wanted to paint one thing.

“The American flag. Because it meant a lot to me," Osborne said. "I told my parents if I couldn’t do that, then I didn’t want to do anything else.”

His love for the country runs deep.

His grandpa and uncle served in the military, plus several friends actively serve now.

He says this was a way he could honor the veterans who fought for his freedom.

“I thought it wouldn’t be a problem. And I just thought, it made me happy every time I saw it," Osborne said.

In a statement, the superintendent said about a month ago, the district got a complaint that they were violating the federal flag code.

She said “the flag was oriented incorrectly, was on the ground and was beginning to show signs of wear and chipping paint.”

Family friend of Osborne Jeremy Hamilton disagrees.

“Because it’s not a flag that is material. It is a symbol of the flag," Hamilton said.

He put the issue on social media and word quickly spread.

Veterans have reached out to him voicing their support for Osborne.

People have even donated money for the flag to be repainted.

“You gotta stand for something," Hamilton said.

Hamilton plans to attend next week’s school board meeting.

He wants his family to be reimbursed for the paint and for the spot to be painted again the way it was before.

We reached out to Superintendent Kelly Trompler, who said she made the decision to support patriotism for the country after a veteran approached her with concerns.

She went on to say she decided she “could not allow this flag to be parked on and become tattered and worn.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.