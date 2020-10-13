Bonham police investigating after man found shot in head

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Bonham Police Department is investigating after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound to his head.

Police say it happened around 8 p.m. on Elphis Road off West Sam Rayburn Drive.

They say 20-year0old Major Sean Blair was inside the car with both windows rolled down, and they did not find a weapon in the car.

Blair was flown to a Plano hospital in critical condition.

Police say they do not have any suspects at this time.

