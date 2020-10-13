COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home in Bonham

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a veterans home in Fannin County.

Rachel Jones with the Texas General Land Office says as of Tuesday, 21 residents and eight staff members at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham are currently infected with the virus.

Two of the residents have been hospitalized.

Jones says none of the staff members with positive infections are working at this time.

The center has limited visitation and screening policies are still in place.

