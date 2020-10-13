Advertisement

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home in Bonham

(AP images)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a veterans home in Fannin County.

Rachel Jones with the Texas General Land Office says as of Tuesday, 21 residents and eight staff members at the Clyde W. Cosper Texas State Veterans Home in Bonham are currently infected with the virus.

Two of the residents have been hospitalized.

Jones says none of the staff members with positive infections are working at this time.

The center has limited visitation and screening policies are still in place.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

What we know about the 11,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 11,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 198 deaths, with 10,133 recovered patients. There are currently 1,553 people infected across Texoma.

News

Statistics show significantly higher failure rates for online learners versus in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Statistics from several Grayson County school districts reveal a significant gap in percentages of students at home failing classes versus those in-person.

News

American Legion set to re-open Wednesday after shut down

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Statistics show significantly higher failing rates for online learners versus in-person

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Fire

Multiple departments battle Pottsboro house fire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
At least three fire departments were called to the scene of a Pottsboro house fire Tuesday afternoon.

News

American Legion post to re-open after being shut down for months

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A local American Legion post forced to shut down under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order at the end of June will re-open their doors Wednesday.

National

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

Crime

Bonham police investigating after man found shot in head

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Bonham Police Department is investigating after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound to his head.

News

I-35 shoulders closing in Carter, Love counties

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the shoulders along nearly 30 miles of Interstate 35 will close intermittently through Friday.

Crime

OSBI arrests woman accused in death of mother, unborn child

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 27-year-old woman accused of removing an unborn baby from a Texas woman’s body.