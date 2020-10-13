Advertisement

Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

By Emily Tabar
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. Shops are having a hard time keeping inventory on their shelves. A local shop responds to the shortage.

As firearm and ammunition sales skyrocket through 2020, many store shelves remain empty.

“I’ve seen more first time buyers than ever. I’ve literally seen people who have told me openly they were anti-gun, but they were buying one," said Tap Smith with Blackbeard Armory.

Smith has been in the firearms business most of his life, and has never seen anything like this.

“Well I guess all the typical reasons. When people start getting concerned about what’s going on in the world they look for some kind of security, and for a lot of us firearms offer that," said Smith.

According to a retail survey done by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, ammo purchases in the U.S. increased 139% during the first half of 2020. Compared to September 2019, firearm sales last month spiked 67%.

Smith says the pandemic is to blame.

“I’d say production and the whole supply chain has been disrupted due to the pandemic. I managed a shop for close to a decade here in this area. I saw the increase. I worked the whole time during the first three months of COVID," said Smith.

He doesn’t think it will be resolved anytime soon with the approaching election.

“My theory has always been that if a Democrat takes office gun sales do this. If a Republican takes office they just kind of stay flat. But I believe this time if President Trump’s re-elected you’re still gonna have an increase. If Biden wins it’s gonna go like this," said Smith.

Smith says there really isn’t a solution to it until manufacturers catch up with the demand. He hopes to open his store Blackbeard Armory next week, and while he’s been able to stock up on supply he expects to sell out fast.

“It truly is a shortage. A lot of times you have shortages where the demand just exceeds the supply, and it eventually catches up in a couple of weeks or a month. This one’s one that may last us a little bit longer than that," said Smith.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. A local gun shop responds.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in Carter County double

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Since last month, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Carter County have doubled.

News

Texas early voting starts Tuesday: what to expect on your ballot

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
The November election is just over three weeks away now, and early voting starts Tuesday in Texas.

News

UHS network restored at most locations

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Universal Health Services says its networks have been restored after it was hit by a cyberattack at the end of September.

Latest News

Oklahoma

Oklahoma AG appoints special counsel in charter school probe

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is appointing a special attorney to review the state’s investigative audit of the embattled Epic Charter Schools.

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma soar past 100,000

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma reached another grim milestone, topping more than 100,000, state health officials reported Monday.

Accidents

Woman killed in Pontotoc County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
An Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Byng Monday morning.

Texas

Early voting kicks off Tuesday in Texas

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Texas voters will start heading to the polls on Tuesday for early voting in the 2020 General election.

Coronavirus

Lone Grove Public Schools moving online for COVID-19

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
Lone Grove Public Schools are moving to distance learning after an increase of COVID-19 cases and absences.

News

Trump parade includes both sides of Red River

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A Trump parade including both sides of the Red River drew thousands of people, according to participants.