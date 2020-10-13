Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. Shops are having a hard time keeping inventory on their shelves. A local shop responds to the shortage.

As firearm and ammunition sales skyrocket through 2020, many store shelves remain empty.

“I’ve seen more first time buyers than ever. I’ve literally seen people who have told me openly they were anti-gun, but they were buying one," said Tap Smith with Blackbeard Armory.

Smith has been in the firearms business most of his life, and has never seen anything like this.

“Well I guess all the typical reasons. When people start getting concerned about what’s going on in the world they look for some kind of security, and for a lot of us firearms offer that," said Smith.

According to a retail survey done by the National Shooting Sports Foundation, ammo purchases in the U.S. increased 139% during the first half of 2020. Compared to September 2019, firearm sales last month spiked 67%.

Smith says the pandemic is to blame.

“I’d say production and the whole supply chain has been disrupted due to the pandemic. I managed a shop for close to a decade here in this area. I saw the increase. I worked the whole time during the first three months of COVID," said Smith.

He doesn’t think it will be resolved anytime soon with the approaching election.

“My theory has always been that if a Democrat takes office gun sales do this. If a Republican takes office they just kind of stay flat. But I believe this time if President Trump’s re-elected you’re still gonna have an increase. If Biden wins it’s gonna go like this," said Smith.

Smith says there really isn’t a solution to it until manufacturers catch up with the demand. He hopes to open his store Blackbeard Armory next week, and while he’s been able to stock up on supply he expects to sell out fast.

“It truly is a shortage. A lot of times you have shortages where the demand just exceeds the supply, and it eventually catches up in a couple of weeks or a month. This one’s one that may last us a little bit longer than that," said Smith.

