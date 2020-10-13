Advertisement

Lone Grove prepares for 4th straight trip to state

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONE GROVE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Lone Grove Lady Longhorns will play on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.

Lone Grove will take on Bristow at Hall of Fame Stadium. Lone Grove made it to state for the fourth year in a row. They have made it as far as the championship game but they are still looking for that first title.

“This bunch of seniors, this is their 4th time to go to the state tournament," head coach Jimmy Miller said. "They want to go win it all. We’re going to try to play well and do what we do, and maybe we’ll have a chance.”

