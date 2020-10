POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - At least three fire departments were called to the scene of a Pottsboro house fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire started around 3 p.m. at a home on Reeves Road.

No injuries have been reported, but the home is likely a total loss.

As of 5:15 p.m., crews were still working on putting out hot spots.

