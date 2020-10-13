Advertisement

Nevada man is first in North America to get coronavirus twice

‘Genomic analysis showed the two viral agents were genetically distinct’
By Ed Payne
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A 25-year-old Nevada man is the first known person in North America to catch coronavirus twice, researchers say.

The findings appear in the medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The man first tested positive for COVID-19 in April and then tested positive again in June.

“The second infection was symptomatically more severe than the first,” The Lancet reported. “Genomic analysis showed the two viral agents were genetically distinct,” meaning it was a different version of the virus, not a continuation of the original infection.

Globally, there are only three other known cases of COVID-19 reinfection that have been published in medical journals.

Scientists are uncertain how much immunity patients infected with coronavirus develop and what the likelihood of reinfection is.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Texas

Potential battleground Texas sees start of in-person voting

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By ACACIA CORONADO
With 16 million registered voters in Texas, election officials are taking novel approaches to protect the electorate.

National Politics

LIVE: Barrett won’t commit to recusing from election disputes

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is vowing to bring no “agenda” to the court, batting back senators' questions Tuesday on abortion, gun rights and the November election.

Texas

Special election runoff between Shelley Luther and state Rep. Drew Springer set for December

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday the special election runoff to replace state Sen. Pat Fallon will take place in December.

National Politics

Barrett: Difficult Supreme Court confirmation process worth it

Updated: 28 minutes ago
Judge Amy Coney Barrett told the Senate Judiciary Committe said she's willing to go through the confirmation process because she believes in the rule of law.

Latest News

National

FBI agent: Groups discussed kidnapping Virginia governor

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By DAVID EGGERT and KATHERINE FOODY
A FBI agent said the people at the meeting were unhappy with the governors' response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

UN: Climate change means more weather disasters every year

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
In the wake of heat waves, global warming, forest fires, storms, droughts and a rising number of hurricanes, the U.N. weather agency is warning that the number of people who need international humanitarian help could rise 50% by 2030 compared to the 108 million who needed it worldwide in 2018.

National Politics

Feinstein questions Barrett on Roe v. Wade

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California asked Amy Coney Barrett about her position on Roe V. Wade and criticized her for not giving "a straight answer."

Coronavirus

More masks, less play: Europe tightens rules as virus surges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The World Health Organization said Tuesday there were more than 700,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Europe last week, a jump of 34% compared to the previous week.

National Politics

Uptick for retiree checks in 2021 amid coronavirus worries

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and ANDREW TAYLOR
The increase amounts to $20 a month for the average retired worker, according to estimates released Tuesday by the Social Security Administration.

National

Chicago police: Pregnant woman fatally shot, baby survives

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police say officers responding to a report of gunfire about 12:05 a.m. Tuesday found the 35-year-old woman unresponsive on a porch on the city’s South Side with two gunshot wounds to the back.