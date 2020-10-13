Advertisement

Oklahoma City City Council extends mask mandate until Dec. 7

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - A requirement to wear masks in Oklahoma City in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus was extended to Dec. 7 on Tuesday by the City Council.

“I think it’s important that we know again that masking reduces the transmission of infection in the community by 70-85%,” Oklahoma City/County Health Department Director Patrick McGough said before councilors approved the extension from the original Oct. 20 expiration date.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 1,309 new virus cases and 15 more deaths due to COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. There have been 101,493 reported virus cases and 1,119 deaths since the pandemic began. The department reports that a record 760 people are currently hospitalized.

The true number of coronavirus cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 13,872 active cases of the virus and that 86,502 people have recovered.

For most people, the COVID-19 virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe illness, including pneumonia, and be fatal.

