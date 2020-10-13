OSBI arrests woman accused in death of mother, unborn child

IDABEL, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a 27-year-old woman accused of removing an unborn baby from a Texas woman’s body.

Taylor Rene Parker is accused of killing 21-year-old Reagan Simmons Hancock at Hancock’s home in New Boston, Texas.

The OSBI says Parker went to a McCurtain County hospital Oct. 9 with a baby she claimed she had just given birth to and was not breathing. The baby was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Parker is being held in the Idabel City jail awaiting transport to Texas on two counts of murder and one count of kidnapping.

