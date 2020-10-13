Advertisement

Police: 8-year-old girl who died of dehydration was forced to jump on trampoline in 110-degree heat

Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa police have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 8-year-old Jaylin in August.

Daniel Schwarz, 44, and Ashley Schwarz, 34, have both been charged with Capital Murder.

Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.
Daniel Schwarz, 44 and Ashley Schwarz, 34.(Odessa Police Department)

According to the Odessa Police Department, officers responded to the 4300 block of Locust Avenue back on August 29 for a medical call. When police arrived, they found Jaylin, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say their investigation of the girl’s death revealed that she had been punished by two suspects identified as Daniel and Ashley.

The punishment included not allowing Jaylin to eat breakfast and forcing her to jump on a trampoline without stopping. Police say Jaylin was not allowed to drink any water while she was being punished.

8-year-old Jaylin.
8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photos)

Police later learned that the trampoline’s temperature at the time read to be approximately 110 degrees, while the ground was 150 degrees.

An autopsy listed the manner of Jaylin’s death as a homicide and the cause of death to be dehydration.

Warrants were then obtained for Daniel and Ashley, who were charged and arrested.

Family members of the victim tell CBS7 that Daniel and Ashley were not her parents and instead were her “guardians.”

The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.
The grave of 8-year-old Jaylin.(Family Photo)

