Sherman looks to build off first win as they face McKinney

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are coming off of a huge win, 62-0 over Saginaw, which is just what they needed.

The win could serve as a springboard for Sherman’s season that started with two losses. This week, the Bearcats travel down to McKinney to take on the Lions.

“There’s no substitute for confidence," head coach JD Martinez said. "It will help you get everything in life. It will help you get the job, anything and everything. It’s important for us to have that confidence going into our next weeks.”

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.