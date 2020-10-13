Advertisement

Sherman looks to build off first win as they face McKinney

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Bearcats are coming off of a huge win, 62-0 over Saginaw, which is just what they needed.

The win could serve as a springboard for Sherman’s season that started with two losses. This week, the Bearcats travel down to McKinney to take on the Lions.

“There’s no substitute for confidence," head coach JD Martinez said. "It will help you get everything in life. It will help you get the job, anything and everything. It’s important for us to have that confidence going into our next weeks.”

Latest News

Sports

Lone Grove prepares for 4th straight trip to state

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By David Reed
The Lone Grove Lady Longhorns will play on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.

Sports

Sherman prepares for McKinney

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Sports

Lone Grove softball headed back to state

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Sports

Natalie’s Nation supporting 7th grade Bells student

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A group is raising money for a Bells student who has started a battle with brain cancer.

Latest News

Sports

Bubble Kings: Lakers run past Heat for 17th NBA championship

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are back atop the NBA world.

Sports

Prescott has gruesome injury, Cowboys rally to beat Giants

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Dak Prescott suffers major injury in Cowboys win over Giants.

Sports

Tishomingo remains top team in class 3A, wins state title

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:55 AM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
Tishomingo defeats Washington for the Class 3A fast pitch state championship.

Sports

Latta takes home 2A fast pitch state championship

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:48 AM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
The Latta Lady Panthers won the Class 2A fast pitch state championship.

Sports

Roff wins Class B baseball state championship

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By Travis Buckner
The Roff Tigers won the Class B Fall baseball state championship.

Sports

Roff wins Class B baseball state championship

Updated: Oct. 11, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT
