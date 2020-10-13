Advertisement

Special election runoff between Shelley Luther and state Rep. Drew Springer set for December

Drew Springer and Shelley Luther
Drew Springer and Shelley Luther((campaign photos))
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Saturday the special election runoff to replace state Sen. Pat Fallon will take place in December.

Early voting for the runoff election will begin Dec. 9, with Dec. 19 set as election day.

The runoff is between two republican candidates, state Rep. Drew Springer and Dallas salon owner Shelley Luther.

The two finished close together in the initial September election, but neither candidate received a majority of the votes.

The state Senate seat for District 30 is being vacated by Sen. Fallon, who is running for Congress to replace former U.S. Rep. John Ratcliffe in the November election. Ratcliffe is now the director of national intelligence.

