Tioga planned development project rejected by council

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - A group of Tioga residents are relieved, after a months long battle with city council over a large proposed development.

The council’s inaction was an action in itself.

The meeting started at 7 p.m. Monday night, and it was heated.

One action item in particular gained a lot of attention: the Whispering Hills housing development.

Residents argued, council members were divided, and while the meeting was not necessarily a public forum, the town opened the floor for people to ask questions or voice their concerns about it.

No decision was made on the project, meaning it will go right back to planning and zoning.

Attorneys for the developers told News 12, essentially they’ll have to start the entire process over.

“Whispering Hills” is the development planned to be built on Airport Road, less than a mile from Tioga High School.

The plans include twenty-two acres of parks, sidewalks, and over a hundred single-family homes and two story town homes.

A large group of people who live in town didn’t want this development, and told News 12, they are happy with the council’s decision tonight to reject the plans.

Long-time resident John Teltshcik lives right next door to where the development would be built.

He said he’s pleased with how the council handled Monday night.

“Well, I didn’t know exactly how things were gonna go. I was proud of the council just for taking everyone’s consideration I think this thing can still get worked and both sides can win. I just think cramming two-hundred and thirty town homes in the back of the hay field is just not what this town wants. People want to get up here to get away from the metroplex.”

The town is also working to hire two more people for their planning & zoning team.

They said they plan to have more meetings going forward, where residents can openly voice their concerns, and see any progress being made.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.