Advertisement

Tioga planned development project rejected by council

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIOGA, Texas (KXII) - A group of Tioga residents are relieved, after a months long battle with city council over a large proposed development.

The council’s inaction was an action in itself.

The meeting started at 7 p.m. Monday night, and it was heated.

One action item in particular gained a lot of attention: the Whispering Hills housing development.

Residents argued, council members were divided, and while the meeting was not necessarily a public forum, the town opened the floor for people to ask questions or voice their concerns about it.

No decision was made on the project, meaning it will go right back to planning and zoning.

Attorneys for the developers told News 12, essentially they’ll have to start the entire process over.

“Whispering Hills” is the development planned to be built on Airport Road, less than a mile from Tioga High School.

The plans include twenty-two acres of parks, sidewalks, and over a hundred single-family homes and two story town homes.

A large group of people who live in town didn’t want this development, and told News 12, they are happy with the council’s decision tonight to reject the plans.

Long-time resident John Teltshcik lives right next door to where the development would be built.

He said he’s pleased with how the council handled Monday night.

“Well, I didn’t know exactly how things were gonna go. I was proud of the council just for taking everyone’s consideration I think this thing can still get worked and both sides can win. I just think cramming two-hundred and thirty town homes in the back of the hay field is just not what this town wants. People want to get up here to get away from the metroplex.”

The town is also working to hire two more people for their planning & zoning team.

They said they plan to have more meetings going forward, where residents can openly voice their concerns, and see any progress being made.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bonham ISD paints over American flag parking spot after complaint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Meredith McCown
A Bonham High School senior painted an American flag, but after receiving a complaint, school officials made the decision to cover it up.

News

Bonham ISD paints over American flag parking spot after complaint

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Emily Tabar
Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. A local gun shop responds.

News

Firearm, ammunition sales rise in 2020, local shop responds

Updated: 4 hours ago
Firearm and ammunition sales have spiked since the beginning of the year. A local gun shop responds.

Latest News

News

Active COVID-19 cases in Carter County double

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
Since last month, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Carter County have doubled.

News

Texas early voting starts Tuesday: what to expect on your ballot

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
The November election is just over three weeks away now, and early voting starts Tuesday in Texas.

News

UHS network restored at most locations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
Universal Health Services says its networks have been restored after it was hit by a cyberattack at the end of September.

Oklahoma

Oklahoma AG appoints special counsel in charter school probe

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter is appointing a special attorney to review the state’s investigative audit of the embattled Epic Charter Schools.

Coronavirus

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma soar past 100,000

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Oklahoma reached another grim milestone, topping more than 100,000, state health officials reported Monday.

Accidents

Woman killed in Pontotoc County crash

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Kris Crawford
An Oklahoma woman is dead after a crash in Byng Monday morning.