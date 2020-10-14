Advertisement

Denison opens up district play with Lovejoy

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 11:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets have only played two games this year, but it is already time for them to play in district ball games. The Yellow Jackets kick off district play against Lovejoy, a game that is scheduled to kickoff at 7:00 at Munson Stadium. The Jackets are sticking to what they know.

“We don’t control the weather, we don’t control the referees, we don’t control any of that. We control ourselves, we control our attitude, we control how we show up in practice," said Denison head coach Chad Rogers. "We control the things that we can control, we’re not worried about the things we can’t control.”

