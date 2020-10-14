Durant prepares for 7th consecutive softball state tournament

DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - It may sound familiar when you hear Durant has qualified for the softball state tournament this year. That’s because the Lady Lions are making their 7th consecutive state tournament appearance, even after playing one of their toughest schedules in recent years.

Durant has made it to the semi finals three times, and the championship game once, but they are still searching for their first title. They feel like they have something to prove this time around.

“There’s definitely a chip on our shoulder as far as we’ve been in that position. We’ve been to the finals and not quite made it," said Durant head coach Cody Little. "We’ve been to the semis, and felt like that year we got beat out in the semis, we were really close. There is most definitely some unfinished business. We want to go up there and finally finish this thing.”

“Coming up as a senior, you’ve been this close so many times, it just makes you hungry for more," said Durant second baseman Kalin Beller. "With the culture we’ve built, it’s just pushing us to be better and better. I think we have a really good shot this year.”

“We’ve been going to state for the last seven years, and we haven’t won a state title yet," said Durant pitcher Carlie Sanders. "I think it would be awesome if we did it this year, especially with how many seniors we lost last year.”

“Since maybe the 6th grade, I’ve watch all of these girls go through it, and get so close," said Durant 1st baseman Hannah Kaler. "So, it would mean a lot, if us three seniors went out and did it.”

Durant will meet up with Eisenhower on Thursday at 1:30 in the state quarterfinals.

