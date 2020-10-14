Advertisement

Family displaced after Pottsboro fire

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A home is destroyed after it burned for hours in Pottsboro Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1700 block of Reeves road, just after 3 p.m.

Fire officials said one person was inside the home when it caught fire, but they were able to get her out safely, with no injuries.

The double-wide mobile home is considered a total loss.

Officials told News 12 three adults and two children lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Assistant Grayson County Fire Marshall Andy Brazie said they’re ruling out any suspicious cause and believe the fire may have been started accidentally, but wouldn’t say how.

Brazie said it took several departments several hours to put out the flames, and cover any hot spots.

“Of course, anytime we have fires out in the county, we do have a water supply issue." Braize said.

"They laid about a thousand foot water supply line from the road, out to the scene, which were able to use tenders to keep that line supplied, and that made it a lot easier.”

Braize said the family has made living accommodations for the night, and the Red Cross has been notified.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Van Alstyne police officer helps abandoned man on journey home

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Michael Rogers
A Van Alstyne police officer went out of his way to help a man abandoned at a gas station get home.

Coronavirus

What we know about the 11,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, there have been 11,927 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texoma, resulting in 198 deaths, with 10,133 recovered patients. There are currently 1,553 people infected across Texoma.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at Clyde W. Cosper Veterans Home in Bonham

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A COVID-19 outbreak is being reported at a veterans home in Fannin County.

News

Statistics show significantly higher failure rates for online learners versus in-person

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Meredith McCown
Statistics from several Grayson County school districts reveal a significant gap in percentages of students at home failing classes versus those in-person.

Latest News

News

American Legion set to re-open Wednesday after shut down

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Statistics show significantly higher failing rates for online learners versus in-person

Updated: 5 hours ago

Fire

Multiple departments battle Pottsboro house fire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
At least three fire departments were called to the scene of a Pottsboro house fire Tuesday afternoon.

News

American Legion post to re-open after being shut down for months

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
A local American Legion post forced to shut down under Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s order at the end of June will re-open their doors Wednesday.

National

Florida Gators football pausing team activities after 19 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By WCJB Staff and Jacquie Franciulli
"Out of an abundance of caution, team activities are paused as of Tuesday afternoon,” said Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin.

Crime

Bonham police investigating after man found shot in head

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
The Bonham Police Department is investigating after a man was found in a car with a gunshot wound to his head.