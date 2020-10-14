Family displaced after Pottsboro fire

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A home is destroyed after it burned for hours in Pottsboro Tuesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1700 block of Reeves road, just after 3 p.m.

Fire officials said one person was inside the home when it caught fire, but they were able to get her out safely, with no injuries.

The double-wide mobile home is considered a total loss.

Officials told News 12 three adults and two children lived in the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Assistant Grayson County Fire Marshall Andy Brazie said they’re ruling out any suspicious cause and believe the fire may have been started accidentally, but wouldn’t say how.

Brazie said it took several departments several hours to put out the flames, and cover any hot spots.

“Of course, anytime we have fires out in the county, we do have a water supply issue." Braize said.

"They laid about a thousand foot water supply line from the road, out to the scene, which were able to use tenders to keep that line supplied, and that made it a lot easier.”

Braize said the family has made living accommodations for the night, and the Red Cross has been notified.

