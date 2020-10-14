Grayson Crisis Center raises money to stop domestic violence and sexual assault

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and you may notice a new addition to the News 12 Anchors' wardrobes.

The pins you see them wearing say Power of Purple because there is power in prevention and education about domestic violence.

Grayson County reports an uptick in domestic violence this year.

On Thursday, October 22, from 6 to 9 p.m. the Grayson Crisis Center will also host an event called Power of Purple to promote awareness of this 100% preventable problem and raise money for the center.

The event will be held at BAY at the Lake in Pottsboro and will feature several musical acts including:

- Shawnda Rains Entertainment Group, featuring talented young entertainers from across Texoma

- Victoria Cook, Oklahoma alternative singer/songwriter

- Jess McAvoy, Australian born Rock artist

- Austin Michael, Van Alstyne country artist recently featured on American Idol

- News 12′s own Jen Phillips, country singer/songwriter

- Megan Burleson, local singer most recently the front woman of the Travis Street Band

with Host Katie Dixon, 104.3 The River personality and journalist.

This event will also be livestreamed on the Crisis Center’s Facebook page and YouTube channels, as well as their website.

Check out powerofpurple.live for more information about where you can watch, in person and at home!

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.