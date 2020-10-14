Local doctor comments on Halloween tips released by health department

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - With Halloween approaching, the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued trick-or-treat guidance for parents to keep in mind. A local doctor adds to these tips and tricks to ensure a safe Halloween.

“It’s a tradition, children love it. My own kids have been excited about it," said Dr. Tariq Mallick with Trusted ER.

Mallick has fond memories trick-or-treating as a kid, and doesn’t think Halloween has to be sacrificed for the pandemic.

“So one of the things I tell my patients and even neighbors generally is to be cognizant of what the local, county guidelines are," said Mallick.

This week the Oklahoma State Department of Health issued a list of guidelines for Halloween activities; guidelines Mallick agrees with.

“I think there’s some really good common strategies that we as parents can take within our communities. Some of those include eliminating and avoiding any indoor events, those are events that are obviously higher risk for COVID transmission," said Mallick.

Strategies like washing your hands, watching your distance and wearing your mask, even under a costume mask. He says the community events planned in Sherman and Denison are good alternatives.

“I think the drive-thru venues would be a good opportunity to get out as long as people are wearing masks, they maintain some social distance guidelines," said Mallick.

Traditional trick-or-treating is okay as long as parents are mindful of county risk levels.

“It’s probably a good idea to consider having an outdoor table set up with sort of a grab and go type venue with perhaps small ziploc bags or brown paper bags where kids can come by and grab one and go," said Mallick.

To ensure a Halloween that’s full of treats without pandemic tricks.

“Hopefully with some of those best practices in mind we should all make it through the season safe and somehow find a way to enjoy ourselves also," said Mallick.

