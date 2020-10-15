A few morning showers, plenty of chilly wind

A cold front over northern Oklahoma will move steadily southward and pass through Texoma around sunrise. Stiff southerly wind shifts to even stronger gusty and chilly north winds in the morning.

Outside of a few light showers with low and spotty rainfall amounts, we’ll just see morning clouds followed by gradual clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures should remain in the 60s to low 70s, wind gusts to 35 or even 40 mph are possible in the morning followed by some decrease (but still rather windy) Thursday afternoon.

Winds drop off by Friday leaving us with sunny skies and mild temperatures in the 70s, southerly winds crank up again over the weekend with highs rising to the 80s by Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain showing up next Tue-Wed but hopes for any meaningful rainfall looks bleak in the near future.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Very windy, Highs in the 60s

Friday: Sunny skies, a nice day!

Saturday: Sunny and very windy

Sunday: Sunny, windy, warm

Monday: Partly cloudy, windy

Tuesday: 20% Showers, windy

Wednesday: 20% Showers, windy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12