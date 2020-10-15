Ardmore man critically injured in I-35 crash

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is fighting for his life in an Oklahoma City hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Garvin County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. at northbound mile marker 78 six miles north of Pauls Valley.

Troopers say Kenneth Phipps, 65, was southbound when his Ford F-250 crossed over left of center, across the northbound lanes, off the highway and struck a tree before rolling.

Phipps was flown to OU Medical Hospital in critical condition.

Troopers are still looking into what caused the crash.

