Fannin County man found inside his car shot, covered in blood

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BONHAM, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers are now investigating the events that led up to police finding a man with a gunshot wound to his head, in his car, with no one around.

Bonham police said 20-year-old Major Sean Blair was in critical condition when they found him covered in blood, inside his car Monday night.

Officers told News 12 the 20-year-old is still in the hospital Wednesday, recovering from surgery.

They’re hoping he makes a full recovery, so he can help police figure out who did this to him.

Bonham Police said it happened around 8 p.m. Monday night.

They responded to a 9-1-1 call, reporting that someone had crashed into a parked car, on Elphis and West Sam Rayburn Drive.

When officers arrived to the scene, they realized something else had happened.

“He was covered in blood.” said Bonham Police Chief Mike Bankston.

“We got EMS down here, and as we began to examine the driver (and) it appears that he had been shot.”

Bankston said Blair had a gunshot wound on his head, but he doesn’t know how or where he got it from.

Police found no weapons inside the car at the time, and said nobody has come forward about a potential suspect.

Neighbors who live in the area told News 12 they heard something happen that night, too.

“A real loud bang!” said Tammy Perkins.

“I was in my room back there, and I heard it real good there. I walked out into the living room, and my brother had heard it too.”

Perkins lives in the neighborhood adjacent to where police think Blair was shot.

She said she thinks it may have been a drive by shooting, and worries the suspect may still be out there.

“It’s scary, it really is scary. I don’t know if it was a drive by or anything like that. But if this guy gets mad again? Who is he going to hit next?” Perkins said.

Officers said no arrests have been made as of Wednesday.

Bankston said they are looking into every possibility.

“Right now, unless something comes up, a witness comes forward, or we gather more information- right now we’re just very limited on what we have.”

