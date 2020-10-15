Advertisement

Highway 69/75 construction underway nearly a year, police emphasize safe driving

It's been about a year since construction has started on the Highway 69/75 project in Calera.
By Braylee McCoy
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - It has been about a year since construction started on Highway 69/75 in Calera, and Calera police are reminding drivers to be careful in the construction zone.

Calera Assistant Police Chief T.J. White said this construction has impacted traffic passing through.

“Lane closures here and there, stopping for equipment across the street and all that, so it’s definitely impacted traffic and it’s made us to where we’ve had to be hyper vigilant to keep an eye on speeding violations and running red lights," White said.

On Thursday, White saw people reaching speeds of more than 80 miles per hour in the 55 mile per hour zone.

He said they have seen a small increase in crashes in the area, but believes the end result will be worth it, making the road safer.

“It’s going to help traffic, going to help the flow, it’s going to help businesses, it’ll help the whole area." White said.

That’s what Oklahoma Department of Transportation Construction Engineer Ashley Hawkins said the goal is.

“It’s a heavy truck traffic corridor, lots of trucks intermingling with commuter cars, the overall goal of this was to reduce traffic congestion at the light, to get rid of those lights where we had a lot of accidents and it was a safety risk," Hawkins said.

The project will also lift the highway in certain areas, create new on and off-ramps, frontage roads, and rail crossing improvements.

But in the meantime, White is reminding drivers to be safe.

“Just know that it’s a construction zone, there’s workers out all day and sometimes all night, be aware of your surroundings and watch your speed," White said.

Construction is expected to be completed summer 2023.

Drivers can get updates on the project here.

