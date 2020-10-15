Advertisement

Kingston and Sulphur prepare for district clash

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - The Kingston Redskins and Sulphur Bulldogs have been on a crash course for one another all season long. Kingston is still unbeaten in 2020, and Sulphur has won every district game they’ve played in. The two teams will meet on Thursday night, in what could be a game that decides the district title.

Both teams play great defense, and find the endzone often. Making this a must-watch Texoma showdown.

“It’s just a big game, there ain’t no doubt about that. We have to take care of business," said Sulphur head coach Jim Dixon. "They’re as good a team as we’ve played this year, and we have to play our best.”

“It’s going to be smash-mouth old style football. Both of us are very similar, we’re really mirror images of each other," said Kingston head coach Tommy Bare. "We both play great defense, we both run the ball well, throw it when we need to, we execute in the special teams. I really think that the team that doesn’t hurt itself, is going to come out on top.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 in Sulphur.

