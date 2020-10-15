Advertisement

Paris man arrested for making Molotov cocktails

Bookng photo of Chadrick Durial Woodberry
Bookng photo of Chadrick Durial Woodberry(Paris Police Dept.)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:06 PM CDT
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A disturbance at a Paris home Wednesday morning ended with a man behind bars for having homemade explosives.

Police say when they arrived at the residence in the 500 block of East Sherman Street around 11 o’clock, they were informed Chadrick Woodberry, 31, had a “bomb” at the front door.

Inside the home, officers located five bottles filled with gasoline and a sock sticking out of the top, commonly referred to as “Molotov cocktails.”

Woodberry was arrested on five counts of possessing prohibited weapons and taken to the Lamar County jail.

