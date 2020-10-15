Advertisement

Plainview and Lone Grove renew 5-Mile Feud Thursday night

By Travis Buckner
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KXII) - The Plainview Indians and Lone Grove Longhorns will meet up for their annual rivalry game, “The 5-Mile Feud”, on Thursday night. Both teams enter the game with 2-1 district records. The meeting has gone Plainview’s way as of late, winning 8 of the last 10. On top of it being a rivalry game, it’s also a key district match-up that could have an impact on the district standing at the end of the season. Both teams know it will be a fun night on Thursday.

“To have a rivalry game, that means a lot. As far as playoff standing and district standings, that puts even more on the line," said Lone Grove head coach Brad O’Steen. "Being a rivalry game, that makes it a big deal. Adding that extra element to it, makes it a big, big rivalry game that makes it even more exciting.”

“It adds implications to the game, more so than what it would be if we were playing a non-district game," said Plainview head coach Joe Price. "I don’t think it would matter when we played the game, both teams are going to want to win.”

Kickoff is set for 7:00 in Lone Grove.

