Several Texoma counties breaking records for early voting

Texoma voters are breaking records. Heading to the polls for early voting with the election less than a month away.
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
With the election less than three weeks away voters across Texoma are breaking records at the polls.

Cooke, Fannin, Lamar and Grayson Counties are seeing record high turnout two days in to early voting for the 2020 election season.

In Fannin County, an election official said they had 596 voters turn out on Tuesday and as of mid-day Wednesday 460 voters cast their ballots.

In Lamar County, a whopping 1,888 voters cast their ballot on Tuesday, more than 500 more voters than the first day of early voting in 2016 . As of mid-day Wednesday 943 voters had already cast their ballots.

In Grayson County 4,150 voters cast their vote on Tuesday, surpassing the first day of early voting turnout for the past two presidential elections by far. In 2016, 3778 people voted on the first day of the early voting period and in 2012 that number was only 2,273.

A Cooke County election officials said in 2016 thier highest number of early voters came on the last day and they expect many more voters to cast their vote before the Nov. 3 elections.

Wednesday in Grayson County 3,996 people turned out to vote and Cecilia Powers was one of them. Making sure her voice was heard.

“There’s a lot of different things going on in the country and if you don’t vote, you don’t get to complain about anything," Powers said.

Bo Bond, a Sherman man, said it was beating the long lines that drove him to the poles.

“Just not having to wait in line a long time was kind of my motivation to get out early,” Bond said.

Several voters said they wanted to get out early to cast their vote for the president.

“The current administration has done a great deal to prove that it doesn’t take fifteen to twenty years to get something accomplished in Washington," said Lysle Seelig who’s from Denison. “It’s time people got off their butts and started participating.”

Several other counties around Texas have also surpassed their record numbers for early voters in the first few days as well. Among those include Dallas, Harris and Travis Counties.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

