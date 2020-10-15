Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying removed to Texas jail
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (AP) - A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas, was booked Wednesday into the Bi-State Detention Center in Texarkana, Texas, without bond.
She has been charged with capital murder, murder and kidnapping in the death of 21-year-old Reagan Simmons-Hancock, who was found dead Friday with her baby removed from her body.
The baby later died at a southeastern Oklahoma hospital.
