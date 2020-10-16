A+ Athlete: Haylee Hestily, Calera

CALERA, Oklahoma (KXII) - This week’s A+ Athlete is Haylee Hestily of Calera High School. Haylee has been a staple of the softball program for the lady Bulldogs, playing four years on varsity.

She was been named all conference and all district in 2019, but she says athletics has given her even more than accomplishments on the field.

“It’s definitely impacted me to work hard," said A+ Athlete Haylee Hestily. "Nothing’s going to be given to you. Just do your best in everything.”

“She puts out more effort than 99% of other kids do," said Calera softball coach Randy Ellevold. "It’s the kind of person that you see, and you think 'I’d like to have that kid on my team.”

If you though she could hit a softball well, she hits the books even better. She’s number one in her class and makes the honor roll every year.

She was named the top geometry student, she takes college classes, and competes in academic competitions. She competes against herself, as well as the people around her.

“I think it’s part of who I am. Just to be the best version," said Hestily. "Not only from someone beside me, but because I want to do it. I’m just motivated to be the best version of myself, and to be better than I was the day before.”

“It doesn’t matter what she’s doing, she’s going to put 100% into everything," said Calera computer and yearbook instructor Becky White. "I’ve taught her since I was a Freshman, so this is four years in a row that I’ve had the privilege of teaching her. She’s an excellent student who really cares about what she does, and she is a great influence for other kids to look up to.”

During her free time, Haylee likes to volunteer with charities around the area, and her church.

