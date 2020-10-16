Advertisement

Amber alert issued missing 3-year-old in Bryan County

By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CARTWRIGHT, Okla (KXII) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Bryan County toddler.

Bryan County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Jon Hammond says 3-year-old Cash Curtis was last seen riding his bike near Hoot Loop Road in Cartwright around 5 pm Thursday night.

A large search party, including local police and fire departments, are currently looking for the child.

Hammond says volunteers on horseback are helping with the search and they are waiting on search dogs to arrive.

The Choctaw Emergency Management is using drones in the area to look for the boy.

They say he is wearing blue jogger pants and a long sleeved black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

