Ardmore buffalo statue sports a new style

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ardmore buffalo statue was brought back to its home in front of the Hardy Murphy Coliseum on Monday with a fresh new look.

The statue is one of four fiberglass buffalo in Ardmore, put up as part of a conservancy project fifteen years ago.

But Create Ardmore chairman Maria Wilkinson said they were beginning to look worn out.

“After fifteen years they were tired and had peeing paint and were ready to be refreshed,” Wilkinson said. “That was Create Ardmore’s goal with this, to take what we had and give it new life.”

The statue was taken down last week and a local artist, Taylor Tucker, repainted it.

Two other buffalo… one in front of City Hall and one in Ardmore’s Central Park, were refreshed over the summer. The last buffalo, currently hanging out in Ardmore’s downtown Depot District, is still in its original state. Whether or not it will get a new look has not been decided yet.

