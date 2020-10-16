Advertisement

Ardmore man arrested for selling taxidermized deer

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on Monday for selling taxidermized deer and elk back in January.

Love County game warden Royce Gillham arrested 49 year old Charles Strader for selling parts of Whitetail Deer, Mule Deer, and Elk.

“We got an anonymous tip in regards to him selling mounts on craigslist,” Gillham said.

Just one mounted elk head can run up to thousands of dollars.

“Antlers still connected to the skull ,” Gillham said.

According to Oklahoma law, it’s illegal to sell any part of an animal without a taxidermy license.

“It’s actually one of our oldest laws,” Gillham said. “In regards to the turn of the century, there were very limited resources.”

Gillham says in the early 20th century there were only about 500 deer in southeast Oklahoma.

“A big part of that was due to what is called commercial mount hunting and commercial meat hunting of wildlife,” Gillham said.

It was an easy way to make money, but a bad way to conserve wildlife.

“People would hunt, make mounts and then sell mounts for profit,” Gillham said. “Or hunt, take meat and sell that meat for profit to numerous people or resort cabins.”

The law still stands in the current Oklahoma statutes, so if Strader is convicted, he faces court fines and could even get his hunting license revoked.

Strader was released on a five hundred dollar bond, but Gillham says the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Ardmore man arrested for selling taxidermized deer

Updated: 1 hour ago
An Ardmore man was arrested on Monday for selling taxidermized deer and elk back in January.

Breaking

Amber alert issued for missing 3-year-old in Bryan County

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Bryan County toddler.

News

Highway 69/75 construction underway nearly a year, police emphasize safe driving

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
It has been about a year since construction started on Highway 69/75 in Calera, and Calera police are reminding drivers to be careful in the construction zone.

News

Suspect in pregnant woman’s slaying removed to Texas jail

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A woman accused of killing a pregnant Texas woman and removing the baby from the victim’s womb has been moved from Oklahoma to a Texas jail.

Latest News

Accidents

Ardmore man critically injured in I-35 crash

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
An Ardmore man is fighting for his life in an Oklahoma City hospital after a crash Wednesday morning on Interstate 35 in Garvin County.

Crime

Paris man arrested for making Molotov cocktails

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KXII Staff
A disturbance at a Paris home Wednesday morning ended with a man behind bars for having homemade explosives.

News

Ardmore's Boots, Badges, and Gurneys blood drive aims to lessen blood shortage

Updated: 12 hours ago
Ardmore’s fire department, police department and the Southern Oklahoma Ambulance Services are engaging in some friendly competition this year for an Oklahoma Blood Institute donor drive.

News

Several Texoma counties breaking records for early voting

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Michael Rogers
Voters across Texoma are breaking records for early voting.

News

Several Texoma counties breaking records for early voting

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 11:39 PM CDT
Cooke, Fannin, Lamar and Grayson Counties are seeing record high turnout two days in to early voting for the 2020 election.

News

Fannin County man found inside his car shot, covered in blood

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 10:44 PM CDT
|
By Nina Quatrino
The Texas Rangers are now investigating the events that led up to police finding a man with a gunshot wound to his head, in his car, with no one around.