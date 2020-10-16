Back to the “Gusty Zone” for Saturday

It’s a clear and cool night on tap for Texoma as we find ourselves in the 40s for Saturday morning with winds around 10 mph from the south. Wind speeds rapidly increase by mid to late morning and we’re expecting very gusty conditions in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Clouds will also be on the increase, despite the clouds highs are expected to rise four to eight degrees higher than Friday.

A cold front approaches Texoma Sunday evening, there’s a very small chance of rain east of Highway 75 at around 10 percent; if this rain materializes it won’t amount to much.

It will be windy, warm and humid for Tue-Thu, our hopes for rain have shifted to Friday where the models agree on a strong front passing along with promising rain chances.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy (again!)

Sunday: Windy and warm, mostly cloudy

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, cooler

Tuesday: 20% Showers, breezy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms, much cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12