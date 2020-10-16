Advertisement

Back to the “Gusty Zone” for Saturday

Gusts to 35 mph are possible
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jun. 16, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It’s a clear and cool night on tap for Texoma as we find ourselves in the 40s for Saturday morning with winds around 10 mph from the south. Wind speeds rapidly increase by mid to late morning and we’re expecting very gusty conditions in the 25 to 35 mph range.

Clouds will also be on the increase, despite the clouds highs are expected to rise four to eight degrees higher than Friday.

A cold front approaches Texoma Sunday evening, there’s a very small chance of rain east of Highway 75 at around 10 percent; if this rain materializes it won’t amount to much.

It will be windy, warm and humid for Tue-Thu, our hopes for rain have shifted to Friday where the models agree on a strong front passing along with promising rain chances.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: Partly cloudy and windy (again!)

Sunday: Windy and warm, mostly cloudy

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies, cooler

Tuesday: 20% Showers, breezy

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: 50% Thunderstorms, much cooler

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

Weather Authority/News 12

Latest News

News

Heavy rains bring flash floods to Texoma

Updated: Sep. 1, 2020 at 1:01 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
Heavy rains Tuesday have resulted in flash flooding in southern Oklahoma and north Texas with several reports of roads closed and vehicles stranded. Follow live updates here.

News

Storms leave trail of damage, thousands without power across Texoma

Updated: Jul. 31, 2020 at 9:15 AM CDT
Severe storms Thursday night left a trail of damage and thousands in the dark without power across Texoma.

Forecast

Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT
Sunday & Your 7-Day Forecast

Forecast

Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 16, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT
Your Friday & 7-Day Forecast ...

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight Weather: July 9, 2020

Updated: Jul. 9, 2020 at 6:08 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Wednesday & 7-Day Forecast

Updated: Jul. 7, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT

Forecast

Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 5, 2020 at 8:41 PM CDT
Your Overnight & 7 Day Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Updated: Jul. 3, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT
Your Holiday Weekend Forecast ...

Forecast

Your Thursday & 4th of J forecast

Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
Your Thursday & 4th of J Forecast !

Forecast

Your Overnight & Holiday Week Forecast ...

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 11:08 PM CDT
Tuesday. Dangerous Heat to work long hours outdoors !