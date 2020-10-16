COVID-19 spike prompts shutdown of Durant High School

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Public Schools announced Friday the move of all Durant High School students to distance learning beginning Monday “due to a high number of COVID-19 staff quarantines and out of an abundance of caution.”

Bryan County has seen a surge of new COVID-19 cases in recent days, with 246 active cases as of Friday. That’s the highest active case count anywhere in Texoma.

The closure affects the high school only. Face-to-face instruction will continue at all other Durant campuses.

The district made the announce via its Facebook page Friday (below).

“Due to a high number of covid-19 staff quarantines and out of an abundance of caution, with guidance from the Bryan County Health Department, Durant High School will be moving all DHS students to distance learning for the week after Fall Break, October 19-23rd. Beginning Monday, all High School students will be expected to complete online attendance assignments by 3:20pm and classwork by 9pm, daily. Teachers will be available for academic assistance by email or phone during the school day. Scheduled practices for football, basketball, cross country and band will continue as planned. All other activities will be postponed. This closure is for Durant High School only. All other campuses, including virtual students, will continue face-to-face instruction as scheduled.”

