Denison man jailed accused of beating dog to death

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man was arrested Thursday for animal cruelty after police say he beat a dog to death.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler said officers responded to a disturbance call around 2:20 a.m. at a home in the 300 block of South Mirick Avenue.

“Information obtained at the residence indicated a dog was beaten to death by a resident of this address because it used the restroom in the floor,” Eppler said.

The suspect, Tyson Tucker, was arrested for Cruelty to Non-livestock Animals.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.