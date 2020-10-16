Advertisement

Gainesville firefighter resigns after racist remark

Gainesville Texas Fire-Rescue (Facebook)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A Gainesville firefighter has resigned after an investigation revealed he made a racist remark in a group text while off-duty.

Gainesville Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Tamara Sieger said Friday they were made aware of the remark Sunday and placed the employee on paid administrative leave Monday pending an investigation.

Sieger said their investigation revealed the employee did use a racial slur in a text message he sent to a personal group text while off-duty and that no other employees were engaged in the conversation.

“Gainesville Fire-Rescue does not condone racism or discrimination in any form," Gainesville Fire Chief Wayne Twiner said. “This type of conduct is not a representation of our Firefighters and there is zero tolerance for it. We did have a disciplinary conference in accordance with City policy and during that conference the employee tendered his resignation.”

