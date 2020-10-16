Goddard Center in Ardmore hosts “Autumn Show and Sale”

ARDMORE, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Goddard Center in Ardmore hosted their first Autumn Art Show and Sale Friday evening.

In previous years they’ve had one annual sale in December so locals can buy Christmas and holiday gifts, but this year they decided to try one in the fall. Goddard Art Studio manager Joshua Tuaila says the event had about 10 notable local artists selling artwork of all mediums.

“I’ll be selling mugs, plates, and wares like that,” Tuaila said. “Paul Walsh, he’s an acrylic painter, he’ll be selling paintings. L.A. Scott likes to do photography and paint pours, so it’s just whatever people bring. Crafts or whatever, it’s all fair game to come in and sell.”

The sale took precautions for COVID-19, such as requiring masks and enforcing social distancing. The center also moved the show to their outdoor sculpture garden.

The center hopes to have more sales throughout the year.

