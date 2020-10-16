News
Marlow-Davis Highlights
By
KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2020 at 11:30 PM CDT
|
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Marlow-Davis Highlights
Football
Kingston-Sulphur Highlights
Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Kingston-Sulphur Highlights
Football
Plainview-Lone Grove Highlights
Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Plainview-Lone Grove Highlights
Football
Edison-Durant Highlights
Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Edison-Durant Highlights
Football
Harrah-Ada Highlights
Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Harrah-Ada Highlights
Football
Pauls Valley-Madill Highlights
Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Pauls Valley-Madill Highlights
Football
Hartshorne-Atoka Highlights
Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Hartshorne-Atoka Highlights
Football
Paoli-Fox Highlights
Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By
KXII Staff
Paoli-Fox Highlights
Sports
Sherman looks to build off first win as they face McKinney
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By
David Reed
The Sherman Bearcats are coming off of a huge win, 62-0 over Saginaw, which is just what they needed.
Sports
Lone Grove prepares for 4th straight trip to state
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 11:03 PM CDT
|
By
David Reed
The Lone Grove Lady Longhorns will play on Thursday in the state quarterfinals.
Football
Sherman prepares for McKinney
Updated: Oct. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CDT
Sherman prepares for McKinney