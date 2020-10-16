Advertisement

Tom Bean bank robbed

The Bancorp South in Tom Bean was robbed Friday morning.
The Bancorp South in Tom Bean was robbed Friday morning.
By Meredith McCown
Published: Oct. 16, 2020 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Tom Bean Friday morning.

Tom Bean Police Chief Tim Green said a man walked into the Bancorp South on Highway 11 at Franklin Road around 8:15 and robbed the bank.

Green said there is a suspect, but no arrests have been made and that no one was injured in the robbery.

It’s unknown at this point if a weapon was used.

The Sherman FBI Office is now investigating.

We hope to have more details later today on News 12.

