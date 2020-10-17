Advertisement

Ardmore sober living houses unite for United Way of Southern Oklahoma fundraiser

Ardmore based sober living houses unite for the first time to raise money for United Way of Southern Oklahoma.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time four sober living houses in Ardmore teamed to host a horseshoe and cornhole tournament fundraiser for United Way of Southern Oklahoma.

Thirty-two teams of two made their way to Ardmore Regional Park to compete in the tournament and give back to a Texoma non-profit.

The event is organized by representatives from the Broadway House, Destiny Recovery Center, Naomi House and Outcast 4 Christ.

Judy Cavnar with Destiny Recovery Center said this is the first time four independent centers came together for a fundraiser.

“We’re here for recovery, but we can’t do it without our community. I mean, our community is everything,” said Cavnar.

Sixty-four people showed up to compete in either the cornhole or horseshoe tournament and paid a $25 entry fee. Around $4,000 was raised Saturday.

