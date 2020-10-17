Ardmore sober living houses unite for United Way of Southern Oklahoma fundraiser

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - For the first time four sober living houses in Ardmore teamed to host a horseshoe and cornhole tournament fundraiser for United Way of Southern Oklahoma.

Thirty-two teams of two made their way to Ardmore Regional Park to compete in the tournament and give back to a Texoma non-profit.

The event is organized by representatives from the Broadway House, Destiny Recovery Center, Naomi House and Outcast 4 Christ.

Judy Cavnar with Destiny Recovery Center said this is the first time four independent centers came together for a fundraiser.

“We’re here for recovery, but we can’t do it without our community. I mean, our community is everything,” said Cavnar.

Sixty-four people showed up to compete in either the cornhole or horseshoe tournament and paid a $25 entry fee. Around $4,000 was raised Saturday.

