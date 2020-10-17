Advertisement

Man killed in Sherman crash

A man is dead after a crash in Sherman Saturday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a crash in Sherman Saturday afternoon.

Sergeant Mark Tackett with the Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just after noon on U.S. 82 two miles east of Sherman.

He says a 29-year-old man was headed west in the right lane, and swerved to the left lane, rear-ending another car.

Tackett says his car then lost control and began to roll several times in the center median, before being thrown from the car.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name is not being released at this time.

The other driver was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

