Paris firefighters hold charity fundraiser for fellow firefighter killed in motorcycle crash last year

Members of the Paris Fire Department honored a fellow firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash last year with a day of fun.

Slade Baker was a member of the Paris Fire Department for two years. In 2019, he was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash.

To honor his legacy his fellow firefighters from the department held a 10-K, 5-K, a charity walk or run, a corn hole tournament, and more at the Depot in downtown Paris with all proceeds going to “The Slade Baker Memorial Scholarship Fund.”

“He enjoyed being a fireman and he loved being in the fire service,” said Jordan Blackshear, a Paris firefighter who worked with Baker and is a board member for the scholarship fund

“The huge positive void that he left is still being felt to this day," said Adam Bolton, also a Paris firefighter who worked with Baker and a board member for the scholarship fund. “This event is only a small fraction of what we can do to repay him and repay his memory.”

The scholarship is $1,200 a year to help put someone through fire academy and follow in Baker’s footsteps. Anyone with their basic fire and Emergency Medical Technicians training can qualify. However, the scholarship only funds fire academy training.

“We’re really looking forward to making it another year, and another ten years afterwards," Bolton said.

They sold more than one hundred fifteen tickets for the event. Right after Baker was killed they raised $10 thousand through memorial t-shirt sales to help kickstart the fund. They’re hoping to raise another $4 to $5 thousand this year to support the scholarship fund going forward.

Six sponsors, mainly Paris construction companies and local businesses, paid to put on the event.

Anyone who would like to contribute to the fund can purchase an event t-shirt on Eventbrite or donate directly via Facebook.

