Sherman Police hold annual entry-level officer exams

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The Sherman police department held their annual entry level officer exam Saturday.

Fifty-seven people came out to take both the written and physical exams, all hoping to fill two officer spots for the department.

The written test covered basic reading, grammar and math and applicants need a seventy percent or above to move forward in the hiring process.

The physical test was performed on a row machine.

“We’ll get to the training later on, the first step is just a general knowledge test," said Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Anyone who passes the test will move on to the hiring process. Those not already certified as officers will be sent to the police academy.

