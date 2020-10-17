Advertisement

Sherman Police hold annual entry-level officer exams

Fifty-seven people came out to take both the written and physical exams all hoping to fill two officer spots at the department.
Fifty-seven people came out to take both the written and physical exams all hoping to fill two officer spots at the department.(KXII)
By Michael Rogers
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

The Sherman police department held their annual entry level officer exam Saturday.

Fifty-seven people came out to take both the written and physical exams, all hoping to fill two officer spots for the department.

The written test covered basic reading, grammar and math and applicants need a seventy percent or above to move forward in the hiring process.

The physical test was performed on a row machine.

“We’ll get to the training later on, the first step is just a general knowledge test," said Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen.

Anyone who passes the test will move on to the hiring process. Those not already certified as officers will be sent to the police academy.

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man killed in Sherman crash

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By KXII Staff
A man is dead after a crash in Sherman Saturday afternoon.

News

Ardmore sober living houses unite for United Way of Southern Oklahoma fundraiser

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Joe Valdez
Ardmore based sober living houses unite for the first time to raise money for United Way of Southern Oklahoma.

News

Tishomingo hosts the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Joe Valdez
Bicycle aficionados from all over the U.S. travel to Tishomingo to be apart of the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride.

News

Paris fundraiser honors fallen local firefighter

Updated: 1 hours ago
Members of the Paris Fire Department honored a fellow firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash last year. Keeping his memory alive with a day of fun for all.

Latest News

News

3-year-old found in tool box after overnight search in Bryan County

Updated: 23 hours ago

News

Ardmore buffalo statue sports a new style

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Caroline Cluiss
An Ardmore buffalo statue was brought back to its home in front of the Hardy Murphy Coliseum on Monday with a fresh new look.

News

Goddard Center in Ardmore hosts “Autumn Show and Sale”

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Goddard Center in Ardmore hosted their first Autumn Art Show and Sale Friday evening.

News

Active COVID-19 cases in Carter County double

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:46 PM CDT
On Monday there were more than 100 positive cases in the county.

News

3-year-old found in tool box after overnight search in Bryan County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Meredith McCown
A 3-year-old Bryan County boy is safe and sound after a nearly 11 hour overnight search ended with his rescue.

News

Gainesville firefighter resigns after racist remark

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A Gainesville firefighter has resigned after an investigation revealed he made a racist remark in a group text while off-duty.