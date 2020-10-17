Advertisement

Tishomingo hosts the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride

Bicycle aficionados from all over the U.S. travel to Tishomingo to be apart of the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - One hundred twenty bicycle riders from all over the U.S. made their way to Tishomingo Saturday for the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride fundraiser for the Johnston County Chamber of Commerce.

Executive Director with the chamber of commerce, Jordyn Frazier said the name of the fundraiser honors the 9th Governor of Oklahoma, William H. “Alfalfa Bill” Murray.

Frazier said bicycle aficionados came from all over the county to be a part of the event and riders got to choose from six routes which were a 10, 20, 30, 47, 64, and 100 mile paths.

The century bike ride comes in wake of a canceled Johnston County Chamber banquet which is usually it’s largest fundraiser.

Frazier said this year’s bike ride was larger than last year and looks to make up lost ground in raising money for the Johnston County Chamber of Commerce.

“We want to encourage them to come and make it a weekend event. Come in Friday night and stay the night, see what there is to see and do, ride Saturday and hopefully they have time to do some shopping and sightseeing while they’re here.”

