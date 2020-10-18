Advertisement

Horse reining competition in Ardmore free to public starting Tuesday

Horse reining competitors from all over made their way to Ardmore to compete for the final time before a championship in Oklahoma City.
By Joe Valdez
Published: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Horse reining competitors from all over made their way to Ardmore to compete for the final time before a championship in Oklahoma City.

Everything kicks off Tuesday and people can visit the Hardy Murphy Coliseum for the 2020 Southwest Reining Horse Futurity.

Show Manager Cheryl Cody compares reigning to figure skating, and competitors are showcasing their horse’s spins, slides and stops.

“In other words, everybody is going to do the same pattern, but you need to do it prettier, creative and more correct than everybody else,” said Cody.

Cody said the event is free to the public to come and watch, it’s a week-long competition and people can see horse riders stride their way to winning over $100,000 in prize money.

“So they will be showing their 3-year-old futurity horses for $133,000 in prize money,” said Cody.

Ann Salmon Anderman is from Pilot Point and her trusty companion, Nick, competes this Saturday.

Anderman said people who visit the Hardy Murphy Coliseum will be able to see an age old western tradition.

“It goes back to the old cowboy traditions which are very much American, so it’s very much exciting to hear how this goes and it originates right here,” said Anderman.

Cody said the competition is the last stop for people looking to compete in the NHRA futurity championship next month in Oklahoma City.

