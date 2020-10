OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Lone Grove Longhorns softball team finished as the state runner-up after an 11 inning championship game with Tuttle at Hall of Fame Stadium.

Lone Grove trailed 5-0 before coming back to force extra innings. Tuttle scored twice in the top of the 11th and would to on to win the game 8-6.

