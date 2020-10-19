Advertisement

2,000-year-old Nazca Lines cat carving discovered in Peru

A huge feline figure carved into an arid hillside over 2,000 years ago has been discovered in southern Peru.
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(CNN) – Archeologists in Peru have discovered another Nazca Lines figure.

This time, a drawing of a huge cat was found carved into a hillside in southern Peru. It measures 121 feet across and is estimated to be 2,000 years old, according to the country’s Ministry of Culture.

It joins hundreds of mysterious artworks etched into the region’s landscape, which lies roughly 250 miles south of the capital Lima.

The site of the giant geoglyphs has been one of “archeology’s greatest enigmas,” according to UNESCO, which added it to the World Heritage List in 1994.

The most recent discovery was made during maintenance work.

