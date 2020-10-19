Crews working structure fire in downtown Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a structure fire in downtown Sherman Monday morning.

The call went out around 7:30 a.m.

The fire occurred at 205 N. Travis St. at the intersection of W. Wall, one block north of the Grayson County Court House.

That’s the former home of the Grayson County Appraisal District.

We’re told everyone is out of the building, and there are no reports of injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Downtown Sherman fire (KXII)

