Advertisement

Crews working structure fire in downtown Sherman

Downtown Sherman fire (Oct. 19, 2020)
Downtown Sherman fire (Oct. 19, 2020)(KXII)
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Crews are working a structure fire in downtown Sherman Monday morning.

The call went out around 7:30 a.m.

The fire occurred at 205 N. Travis St. at the intersection of W. Wall, one block north of the Grayson County Court House.

That’s the former home of the Grayson County Appraisal District.

We’re told everyone is out of the building, and there are no reports of injuries.

We have a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Downtown Sherman fire
Downtown Sherman fire(KXII)

Copyright 2020 KXII. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

McCurtain County football teams come together for special play

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Braylee McCoy
Two McCurtain County football teams came together to allow one player to make a special play.

News

Horse reining competition in Ardmore free to public starting Tuesday

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Joe Valdez
Horse reining competitors from all over made their way to Ardmore to compete for the final time before a championship in Oklahoma City.

News

Man killed in Sherman crash

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By KXII Staff
A man is dead after a crash in Sherman Saturday afternoon.

News

Ardmore sober living houses unite for United Way of Southern Oklahoma fundraiser

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:14 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
Ardmore based sober living houses unite for the first time to raise money for United Way of Southern Oklahoma.

Latest News

News

Tishomingo hosts the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 5:13 PM CDT
|
By Joe Valdez
Bicycle aficionados from all over the U.S. travel to Tishomingo to be apart of the 34th annual Alfalfa Bill Century Bike Ride.

News

Sherman Police hold annual entry-level officer exams

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:22 PM CDT
|
By Michael Rogers
The Sherman police department held their annual entry level officer exam Saturday.

News

Paris fundraiser honors fallen local firefighter

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT
Members of the Paris Fire Department honored a fellow firefighter killed in a motorcycle crash last year. Keeping his memory alive with a day of fun for all.

News

3-year-old found in tool box after overnight search in Bryan County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:14 PM CDT

News

Ardmore buffalo statue sports a new style

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
An Ardmore buffalo statue was brought back to its home in front of the Hardy Murphy Coliseum on Monday with a fresh new look.

News

Goddard Center in Ardmore hosts “Autumn Show and Sale”

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT
|
By Caroline Cluiss
The Goddard Center in Ardmore hosted their first Autumn Art Show and Sale Friday evening.