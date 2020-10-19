Advertisement

Denison prepares for Rock Hill

By David Reed
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets are looking to bounce back after back-to-back loses against Texas High and Lovejoy.

The Jackets will face start-up school Prosper Rock Hill this Friday on the road. Denison needs to win that one to avoid an 0-2 district start. Head coach Chad Rogers says that it starts with his play makers needing to make more plays.

“We have to take advantage of the athletes we have on the offensive side of the ball," Rogers said. "We have to start making better decisions all the way through, not just the running backs, everybody. It is time for our weapons, that we know we have, to step up and start making plays.”

