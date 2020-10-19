Advertisement

6 hurt, 2 serious after pickup crashes into Denison restaurant

A pickup crashed into Nick's Family Restaurant in downtown Denison Monday morning.
A pickup crashed into Nick's Family Restaurant in downtown Denison Monday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Multiple people were injured when a pickup crashed into the dining area of a downtown Denison restaurant Monday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. at Nick’s Family Restaurant at the northeast corner of South Austin and Crawford Street.

A silver Ford pickup with a camper could be seen almost completely into the dining area of the building that faces South Austin Avenue.

Denison Fire Chief Greg Loyd says a total of six people were injured, two of whom were seriously hurt.

All have been taken to local hospitals via ambulance.

The driver of the pickup was pinned inside for about 30 minutes following the crash before he was extricated and taken to the hospital.

We have a crew on scene and are working to gather more details Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News 12 for updated information as we get it.

